China, Hong Kong stocks stabilise at open after brutal week

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks stabilised at the start of trade on Monday after last week’s savage sell-off, as Asian share markets struggle to find their footing amid global market turmoil triggered by fears of returning inflation.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent to 3,851.74 points at 0133 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,131.79 points.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent to 29,664.43 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)