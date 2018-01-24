FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 24, 2018 / 4:15 AM / a day ago

EU ambassador says he expects release of Swedish citizen detained by China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Ambassador to China Hans Dietmar Schweisgut said on Wednesday he expects Chinese authorities to immediately release Swedish citizen and Hong Kong-based bookseller Gui Minhai.

Schweisgut told a briefing in Beijing that Gui must be allowed to be reunited with his family.

The Swedish government has said Gui, who has published books on the personal lives of Chinese Communist Party leaders, was taken into custody on Saturday while travelling with Swedish diplomats to seek medical treatment in Beijing. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.