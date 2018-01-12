FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China preliminary December commodity trade data
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 12, 2018 / 5:50 AM / a day ago

TABLE-China preliminary December commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released
preliminary trade data for December on Friday. The tables below show selected commodity
and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well
as year-to-date figures.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions,
which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come
directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net
figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for
year-to-date.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later
in the month.
    
CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS
                                Previous  Pct      Year     Pct     Year       Pct
                      Dec       month     change   ago      change  to date    change
                      mln T     mln T              mln T            mln T            
 Imports:                                                                            
 Crude oil                33.7     37.04     -9.0    36.38    -7.4     419.57    10.1
 Refined products         2.74      2.54      7.9     2.59     5.8      29.64     6.4
 Fuel Oil No. 5-7         1.33      1.07     24.3     1.17    13.7      13.47    16.1
 Natural gas              7.89      6.55     20.5     6.07    30.0      68.57    26.9
 Exports:                                                                            
 Crude oil                0.16      0.85    -81.2     0.34   -52.9       4.86    65.3
 Refined products         6.17      5.79      6.6     5.35    15.3      52.16       8
 Net Imports:                                                                        
 Crude oil               33.54     36.19     -7.3    36.04    -6.9     414.71     9.7
 Refined products        -3.43     -3.25     -5.5    -2.76   -24.3     -22.52  -10.00
 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data.
    
BASE METALS
                          Previous   Pct     Year       Pct     Year        Pct
               Dec        month      change  ago        change  to date     change
 Imports:      tonnes     tonnes             tonnes             tonnes             
 Unwrought       450,000    470,000     0.0    490,000    -8.2   4,690,000     -5.2
 copper                                                                     
 Copper ores                                                                       
 &             1,650,000  1,780,000    -7.3  1,670,000    -1.2  17,350,000      2.3
 concentrates                                                               
 Exports:                                                                          
 Unwrought aluminium                                                               
 and products    440,000    380,000     0.2    390,000    12.8   4,790,000      4.5
 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished
products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished
products.
    
COAL, IRON & STEEL
                             Previous   Pct      Year      Pct      Year        Pct
                  Dec        month      change   ago       change   to date     change
 Imports:         mln T      mln T               mln T              mln T              
 Coal (incl           22.74      22.05      3.1     26.84    -15.3       270.9      6.1
 lignite)                                                                       
 Iron ore             84.14      94.54    -11.0     88.95     -5.4     1074.74      5.0
 Steel products         1.2       1.14      5.3      1.19      0.8        13.3      0.6
 Exports:                                                                              
 Coal (incl            0.70       0.75     -6.7      0.76     -7.9        8.17     -7.0
 lignite)                                                                       
 Coke &                1.04       0.97      7.2       0.9     15.6        8.09    -20.0
 semi-coke                                                                      
 Steel products        5.67       5.35      6.0       7.8    -27.3       75.43    -30.5
 Rare Earths          5,156      4,103     25.7     4,805      7.3      51,199      9.7
 Net Exports:                                                                          
 Steel products        4.47       4.21      6.2      6.61    -32.4       62.13    -34.8
 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
SOFTS & GRAINS
                               Previous  Pct     Year       Pct     Year         Pct
                     Dec       month     change  ago        change  to date      change
 Imports:            tonnes    tonnes            tonnes             tonnes             
 Soybeans                9.55      8.68    10.0          9     6.1        95.54    13.9
 Edible veg oil       610,000   540,000    13.0    760,000   -19.7    5,770,000     4.4
 Rubber*              840,000   670,000    25.4    730,000    15.1    7,160,000    23.2
 (natural and                                                                          
 synthetic)                                                                      
 Exports:                                                                              
 Rice                  69,150   149,032   -53.6     37,059    86.6    1,196,781     147
 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

    


 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.