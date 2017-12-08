FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China preliminary November commodity trade data
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 8, 2017 / 6:01 AM / a day ago

TABLE-China preliminary November commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for
November on Friday. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the
previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been
provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from Customs. All other percentage
changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes,
even for year-to-date.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month.
    
CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS                            
                  Nov        Prev month    Pct change      Year ago     Pct change  Year to date  Pct change
                 mln T         mln T                        mln T                      mln T           
 Imports:                                                                                              
 Crude oil       37.04         31.03          19.4          32.35          14.5        385.98         12
 Refined          2.54          1.95          30.3            2            27.0        26.89          6.5
 products                                                                                         
 Fuel Oil No.     1.07          0.79          35.4           0.86          24.4        12.14         16.4
 5-7                                                                                              
 Natural gas      6.55          5.81          12.7           4.62          41.8         60.7         26.5
 Exports:                                                                                              
 Crude oil        0.85          0.27          214.8          0.19         347.4         4.7          81.1
 Refined          5.79          3.71          56.1           4.85          19.4         46.1          7.3
 products                                                                                         
 Net Imports:                                                                                          
 Crude oil       36.19         30.76          17.7          32.16          12.5        381.28        11.5
 Refined         -3.25         -1.76          -84.7         -2.85         -14.0        -19.21        -8.5
 products                                                                                         
 
Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data.
    
BASE METALS
                      Nov      Previous month  Pct change  Year ago   Pct change   Year to date   Pct change
 Imports:            tonnes        tonnes                   tonnes                    tonnes           
 Unwrought copper   470,000       390,000         20.5      380,000      23.7        4,240,000       -5.0
 Copper ores                                                                                           
 & concentrates    1,780,000     1,400,000        27.1     1,760,000      1.1       15,700,000       2.6
 Exports:                                                                                              
 Unwrought                                                                                             
 aluminium                                                                                        
 and products       380,000       440,000        -13.6      380,000      0.00        4,350,000       3.7
 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium
exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products.
    
COAL, IRON & STEEL
                    Nov     Previous month  Pct change   Year ago   Pct change   Year to date   Pct change
 Imports:          mln T        mln T                      mln T                     mln T           
 Coal (incl        22.05        21.28           3.6        26.97       -18.2        248.17          8.5
 lignite)                                                                                       
 Iron ore          94.54        79.49          18.9        91.98        2.8         990.73          6.0
 Steel products    1.14          0.95          20.0        1.11         2.7          12.1           0.6
 Exports:                                                                                            
 Coal (incl        0.75          0.12          525.0       0.82        -8.5          7.47          -6.9
 lignite)                                                                                       
 Coke &            0.97          0.34          185.3       0.93         4.3          7.05          -23.5
 semi-coke                                                                                      
 Steel products    5.35          4.98           7.4        8.12        -34.1         69.83         -30.7
 Rare Earths       4,103        3,467          18.3        3,987        2.9         46,043          10
 Net Exports:                                                                                        
 Steel products    4.21          4.03           4.5        7.01        -39.9         57.73         -34.9
 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
SOFTS & GRAINS
                Nov     Previous month  Pct change  Year ago   Pct change  Year to date  Pct change
 Imports:     tonnes        tonnes                   tonnes                   tonnes          
 Soybeans      8.68          5.86          48.1       7.84        10.7        85.99         14.8
 Edible veg   540,000      470,000         14.9      510,000      5.9       5,170,000       8.5
 oil                                                                                     
 Rubber*      670,000      530,000         26.4      560,000      19.6      6,320,000       24.4
 (natural and                                                                                 
 synthetic)                                                                              
 Exports:                                                                                     
 Rice         149,032       90,725         64.3      67,088      122.1      1,127,631       152
 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.