19 days ago
TABLE-China preliminary June commodity trade data
July 19, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 19 days ago

TABLE-China preliminary June commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 (The release of this table has been delayed due to technical issues)
    BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released
preliminary trade data for June on July 13. The tables below show selected commodity and
energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as
year-to-date figures.
    The release of this table has been delayed due to technical issues.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions,
which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come
directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net
figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for
year-to-date.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later
in the month.
    
CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS
                              Previous    Pct      Year   Pct     Year     Pct
                     June     month       change   ago    change  to date  change
                     mln T    mln T                mln T          mln T           
 Imports:                                                                         
 Crude oil             36.11        37.2    -2.93  30.62   17.93   212.34     13.8
 Refined products       2.34        2.52    -7.14   2.22    5.41    15.03     -2.8
 Fuel Oil No. 5-7        0.9        1.22   -26.23   0.68   32.35     6.89     10.9
 Natural gas            5.58        5.42     2.95   4.29   30.07    31.09     15.9
 Exports:                                                                         
 Crude oil              0.32        0.23    39.13   0.14  128.57     2.69    120.7
 Refined products        4.2        4.03     4.22   4.22   -0.47    23.66     10.2
 Net Imports:                                                                     
 Crude oil             35.79       36.97    -3.19  30.48   17.42   209.65     13.1
 Refined products      -1.86       -1.51    23.18     -2   -7.00    -8.63   -43.83
 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil no. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data.
    
BASE METALS
                                Previous   Pct     Year       Pct     Year        Pct
                    June        month      change  ago        change  to date     change
 Imports:           tonnes      tonnes             tonnes             tonnes            
 Unwrought copper      390,000    390,000       0    420,000    -7.1   2,230,000     3.6
 Copper ores                                                                            
 & concentrates      1,410,000  1,150,000    22.6  1,350,000     4.4   8,280,000   -18.4
 Exports:                                                                               
 Unwrought aluminium                                                                    
 and products          460,000    460,000       0    380,000    21.1   2,410,000     5.9
 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished
products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished
products.

COAL, IRON & STEEL
                                   Previous  Pct     Year   Pct      Year     Pct
                          June     month     change  ago    change   to date  change
 Imports:                 mln T    mln T             mln T           mln T           
 Coal (incl lignite)         21.6     22.19    -2.7  21.75     -0.7   133.26     23.5
 Iron ore                    94.7     91.52     3.5  81.63     16.0   539.26      9.3
 Steel products              1.13      1.11     1.8   1.14     -0.9      6.8      5.3
 Exports:                                                                            
 Coal (incl lignite)            1      1.31   -44.3   0.66     10.6     5.38     15.1
 Coke & semi-coke             0.7      0.65     7.7   0.76     -7.9      4.1    -13.7
 Steel products              6.81      6.98    -2.4  10.94    -37.8    40.99      -28
 Rare Earths                4,290     4,294    -0.1  3,849     11.5   26,219     15.3
 Net Exports:                                                                        
 Steel products              5.68      5.87    -3.2    9.8    -42.0    34.19   -32.51
 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
SOFTS & GRAINS
                      Previous  Pct      Year    Pct      Year         Pct
             June     month     change   ago     change   to date      change
 Imports:    tonnes   tonnes             tonnes           tonnes              
 Soybeans       7.69      9.59    -19.8    7.56      1.7        44.81     14.2
 Edible veg  390,000   420,000     -7.1  310,00     25.8    2,770,000       14
 oil                                          0                        
 Rubber*     520,000   550,000     -5.5  410,00     26.8    3,420,000     27.2
                                              0                        
 (natural and                                                                 
 synthetic)                                                            
 Exports:                                                                     
 Rice        151,610   186,966    -18.9  18,820    705.6      570,776    349.2
 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes
    

 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Josephine Mason)

