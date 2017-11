BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday that it will cut import tariffs on some consumer products from Dec. 1.

Tariffs on some consumer products including food, health supplements, pharmaceuticals, garments and recreational products will be cut to an average of 7.7 percent from 17.3 percent, the finance ministry said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)