REFILE-TABLE-China preliminary October commodity trade data

(Refiles to add named item code) BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for October on Wednesday. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for year-to-date. Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS Oct previous pct Year pct year to pct month change ago change date change mln T mln T mln T Imports: Crude oil 31.03 37.01 -16.16 28.79 7.78 349.08 11.80 Refined 1.95 2.3 -15.22 1.76 10.80 24.35 4.70 products Fuel Oil 0.79 1.13 -30.09 0.81 -2.47 11.07 15.70 No.5-7 Natural gas 5.81 5.94 -2.19 3.82 52.09 54.16 24.90 exports: crude oil 0.27 0.45 -40.00 0.29 -6.90 3.85 59.80 refined 3.71 3.82 -2.88 4.07 -8.85 40.35 5.90 products Net imports crude oil 30.76 36.56 -15.86 28.5 7.93 345.23 11.41 Refined -1.76 -1.52 15.79 -2.31 -23.81 -16 -7.74 products Note: Natural gas and fuel oil no. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data. BASE METALS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct October month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought 330,000 430,000 -0.233 290,000 13.8 3,760,000 -7.8 copper Copper ores & 1,370,000 1,470,000 -6.8 1,360,0 0.7 13,930,000 2.9 concentrat 00 es Exports: Unwrought aluminium and 350,000 370,000 -0.054 350,000 0.0 3,980,000 4.1 products Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct Oct month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl 21.28 27.08 -21.42 21.58 -1.39 226.12 12.1 lignite) Iron ore 79.49 102.83 -22.70 80.8 -1.62 896.23 6.3 Steel products 0.95 1.24 -23.39 1.08 -12.04 10.96 0.5 Exports: Coal (incl 0.12 0.69 -82.61 0.9 -86.67 6.71 -6.7 lignite) Coke & 0.34 0.47 -27.66 0.87 -60.92 6.08 -26.6 semi-coke Steel products 4.98 5.14 -3.11 7.7 -35.32 64.49 -30.4 Rare Earths 3,467 3,715 -6.68 3,432 1.02 41,939 10.7 Net Exports: Steel products 4.03 3.9 3.33 6.62 -39.12 53.53 -34.6 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct October month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 5.86 8.11 -27.7 5.21 12.5 77.31 15.2 Edible veg 470,000 600,000 -21.7 310,000 51.6 4,630,000 8.8 oil Rubber* 530,000 660,000 -19.7 450,000 17.8 5,650,000 24.9 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 90,725 169,456 -46.5 52,324 73.4 978,599 157.3 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes