TABLE-China preliminary July commodity trade data

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for July on Tuesday. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. The release of this table has been delayed due to technical issues. The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from Customs. All other percentage changes and net figures are calculated by Reuters, even for year-to-date. Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS July Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct month change ago change date change mln T mln T mln T mln T Imports: Crude oil 34.74 36.11 -3.79 31.07 11.81 247.08 13.60 Refined products 2.34 2.34 0.00 2.08 12.50 17.38 -1.00 Fuel Oil No.5-7 0.9 0.9 0.00 0.91 -1.10 7.79 9.50 Natural gas 5.75 5.58 3.05 3.7 55.41 36.82 20.70 Exports: Crude oil 0.19 0.32 -40.63 0.25 -24.00 2.88 96.50 Refined products 4.55 4.2 8.33 4.57 -0.44 28.21 8.40 Net imports: Crude oil 34.55 35.79 -3.46 30.82 12.10 244.2 12.99 Refined products -2.21 -1.86 18.82 -2.49 -11.24 -10.83 -27.71 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil no. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data. BASE METALS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct July month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought 390,000 390,000 0 360,000 8.33 2,620,000 -15.2 copper Copper ores & 1,400,000 1,410,000 -0.71 1,380,000 1.45 9,670,000 3.5 concentrates Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 440,000 460,000 -4.35 390,000 12.82 2,850,000 6.8 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct July month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (including 19.46 21.6 -9.91 21.21 -8.25 152.71 18.2 lignite) Iron ore 86.25 94.7 -8.92 88.4 -2.43 625.43 7.5 Steel products 0.98 1.13 -13.27 1.13 -13.27 7.79 2.6 Exports: Coal (incl 0.48 1 -34.25 0.23 108.70 5.86 19.4 lignite) Coke & semi-coke 0.72 0.7 2.86 1.1 -34.55 4.82 -17.7 Steel products 6.96 6.81 2.20 10.3 -32.43 47.95 -28.7 Rare Earths 4,353 4,290 1.47 3,945 10.34 30,573 14.6 Net Exports: Steel products 5.98 5.68 5.28 9.17 -34.79 40.16 -32.87 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct July month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 10.08 7.69 31.1 7.76 29.9 54.89 16.8 Edible veg 270,000 390,000 -30.8 450,000 -40.0 3,040,000 5.4 oil Rubber* 470,000 520,000 -9.6 430,000 9.3 3,890,000 24.9 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 79,622 151,610 -47.5 21,651 267.8 650,398 337.3 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua, Cheng Fang, and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)