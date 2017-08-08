FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China preliminary July commodity trade data
August 8, 2017 / 8:56 AM / in 2 months

TABLE-China preliminary July commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released
preliminary trade data for July on Tuesday. The tables below show selected commodity
and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as
well as year-to-date figures.
    The release of this table has been delayed due to technical issues.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions,
which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come
directly from Customs. All other percentage changes and net figures are calculated by
Reuters, even for year-to-date.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released
later in the month.
    
  CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS
                        July     Previous   Pct     Year   Pct     Year to  Pct
                                 month      change  ago    change  date     change 
                        mln T    mln T              mln T            mln T         
 Imports:                                                                          
 Crude oil                34.74      36.11   -3.79  31.07   11.81   247.08    13.60
 Refined products          2.34       2.34    0.00   2.08   12.50    17.38    -1.00
 Fuel Oil No.5-7            0.9        0.9    0.00   0.91   -1.10     7.79     9.50
 Natural gas               5.75       5.58    3.05    3.7   55.41    36.82    20.70
                                                                                   
                                                                                   
 Exports:                                                                          
 Crude oil                 0.19       0.32  -40.63   0.25  -24.00     2.88    96.50
 Refined products          4.55        4.2    8.33   4.57   -0.44    28.21     8.40
                                                                                   
 Net imports:                                                                      
 Crude oil                34.55      35.79   -3.46  30.82   12.10    244.2   12.99
 Refined products         -2.21      -1.86   18.82  -2.49  -11.24   -10.83   -27.71
  Note: Natural gas and fuel oil no. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data.
    
  BASE METALS
                           Previous    Pct     Year         Pct     Year       Pct
                July       month       change  ago          change  to date    change
 Imports:       tonnes     tonnes              tonnes               tonnes           
 Unwrought        390,000     390,000       0      360,000    8.33  2,620,000   -15.2
 copper                                                                        
 Copper ores                                                                         
 &              1,400,000   1,410,000   -0.71    1,380,000    1.45  9,670,000     3.5
 concentrates                                                                  
 Exports:                                                                            
 Unwrought aluminium                                                                 
 and products     440,000     460,000   -4.35      390,000   12.82  2,850,000     6.8
  Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished
products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and
semi-finished products.
    
COAL, IRON & STEEL
                            Previous   Pct     Year   Pct      Year     Pct
                   July     month      change  ago    change   to date  change
 Imports:          mln T    mln T              mln T           mln T           
 Coal (including     19.46       21.6   -9.91  21.21    -8.25   152.71     18.2
 lignite)                                                               
 Iron ore            86.25       94.7   -8.92   88.4    -2.43   625.43      7.5
 Steel products       0.98       1.13  -13.27   1.13   -13.27     7.79      2.6
 Exports:                                                                      
 Coal (incl           0.48          1  -34.25   0.23   108.70     5.86     19.4
 lignite)                                                               
 Coke & semi-coke     0.72        0.7    2.86    1.1   -34.55     4.82    -17.7
 Steel products       6.96       6.81    2.20   10.3   -32.43    47.95    -28.7
 Rare Earths         4,353      4,290    1.47  3,945    10.34   30,573     14.6
 Net Exports:                                                                  
 Steel products       5.98       5.68    5.28   9.17   -34.79    40.16   -32.87
  Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
  SOFTS & GRAINS
                       Previous    Pct     Year     Pct     Year        Pct
              July     month       change  ago      change  to date     change
 Imports:     tonnes   tonnes              tonnes           tonnes             
 Soybeans       10.08        7.69    31.1     7.76    29.9       54.89     16.8
 Edible veg   270,000     390,000   -30.8  450,000   -40.0   3,040,000      5.4
 oil                                                                    
 Rubber*      470,000     520,000    -9.6  430,000     9.3   3,890,000     24.9
 (natural and                                                                  
 synthetic)                                                             
 Exports:                                                                      
 Rice          79,622     151,610   -47.5   21,651   267.8     650,398    337.3
  Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua, Cheng Fang, and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

