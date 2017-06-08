FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
REFILE-California, Tsinghua set up US-China climate change institute
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 8, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-California, Tsinghua set up US-China climate change institute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday from Friday)

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - The state of California and China's Tsinghua University will establish the U.S.-China Climate Change Institute to cooperate on technology and research in the battle against global warming, the two sides announced on Thursday.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate change accord. The decision prompted concerns that joint initiatives by China and the United States, the world's two biggest sources of climate warming greenhouse gases, would come under threat.

But California has promised to step up cooperation, announcing on Tuesday it would work with China's science ministry to develop and commercialise know-how on carbon capture and storage and other clean energy technologies. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.