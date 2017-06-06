California, China sign agreement on climate, cleantech

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - The government of California said on Tuesday it will work with China's science ministry to develop clean energy technologies, cooperate on emissions trading and explore other "climate-positive" trade and investment opportunities.

The two sides agreed to establish the California-China Clean Technology Partnership designed to drive innovation and commercialisation in areas such as carbon capture and storage, as well as advanced information technology that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, a move branded as "insane" by California governor Jerry Brown, who is visiting China this week.

Joint pledges by China and the United States ahead of the Paris talks helped create the momentum required to secure a global agreement, and included a promise by China to establish a nationwide emissions trading exchange by this year.

Brown told Reuters last week that he would discuss linking China's carbon trading platforms with California's, the biggest in the United States. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Lincoln Feast)