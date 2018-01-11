FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Reports on China slowing U.S. debt buying could be based on wrong information - source
January 11, 2018 / 4:08 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Reports on China slowing U.S. debt buying could be based on wrong information - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with official comment)

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Media reports on China considering reducing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries could be based on wrong information, a Chinese government source said on Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Chinese officials reviewing the country’s vast foreign exchange holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds.

China has been diversifying its foreign exchange reserves investments, the source who declined to be named said, adding that China’s investments in U.S. Treasuries are market-driven.

China’s foreign exchange regulator later on Thursday said that the media reports that China is considering slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds could be based on erroneous information. (Reporting by Beijing News Room; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
