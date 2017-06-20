FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cross-border yuan settlement system to be based in Shanghai soon - PBOC
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 months ago

Cross-border yuan settlement system to be based in Shanghai soon - PBOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - China's long-planned international payment system for cross-border yuan settlement will "soon" be based in Shanghai, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday without providing further details.

China has been keen to turn the yuan into a global currency, but its efforts have been slowed by capital controls in recent months. The China International Payments System, or CIPS, would replace a patchwork of networks and allow hassle-free yuan payments. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.