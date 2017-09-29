FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China lowers yuan midpoint for 5th day to weakest since Aug. 25
September 29, 2017

China lowers yuan midpoint for 5th day to weakest since Aug. 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the fifth straight day on Friday to 6.6369 per dollar, the weakest level since Aug. 25, reflecting weakness in the spot yuan a day earlier.

The official guidance was 84 pips or 0.13 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.6285 on Thursday.

The spot yuan extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday afternoon, falling to its lowest level in over a month, amid heavy dollar demand from bank clients. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

