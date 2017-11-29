FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Chipotle says founder Ells to step down as CEO
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 29, 2017 / 1:10 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Chipotle says founder Ells to step down as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “Ells” in headline)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s founder Steve Ells will step down as chief executive of the burrito chain once it finds a replacement with “demonstrated turnaround expertise”, the company said on Wednesday.

“Bringing in a new CEO is the right thing to do for all our stakeholders,” Ells said, adding the move will help him focus on bringing innovation to Chipotle’s sourcing and food preparation.

Chipotle said a search committee had been formed comprised of directors Robin Hickenlooper and Ali Namvar, as well as Ells, to identify a new CEO.

Ells will stay on as executive chairman. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
