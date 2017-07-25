FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Chipotle profit doubles, shares rise
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 10 days ago

Chipotle profit doubles, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's profit more than doubled in the latest second quarter, sending shares of the burrito seller up more than 2 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Net income for the quarter was $66.7 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, compared with the year earlier profit of $25.6 million, or 87 cents per diluted share.

Revenue rose 17.1 percent to $1.17 billion.

The Denver-based company reported an 8.1 percent increase in sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, less than the 9.5 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Shares of Chipotle, which flirted around $750 prior to the company being linked to 2015 outbreaks of E. coli, Salmonella and Norovirus that sickened hundreds of people in the United States, were up 2.4 percent at $357.43 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

