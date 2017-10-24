FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle's same-store sales misses estimates
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 8:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Chipotle's same-store sales misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported a smaller-than-expected rise in sales at established restaurants, hurt by mixed reviews of its new queso side dish and a Norovirus outbreak that forced the brief closure of a Virginia restaurant in July.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months rose 1 percent for the third quarter ended Sept.30. Analysts, on average, expected a rise of 1.2 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net profit rose to $19.6 million, or 69 cents per diluted share, from $7.8 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier while revenue rose 8.8 percent to $1.13 billion.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
