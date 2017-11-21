FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery to open up to 150 China points of sale this FY
November 21, 2017 / 10:06 AM / in a day

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the largest jeweller in Chinese territories by market value, on Tuesday said it aims to open a net 140 to 150 points of sale in mainland China in its current financial year.

Managing Director Kent Wong at an earnings briefing said the jeweller opened 105 points of sale in the mainland in the first half of the financial year started in April.

He also said the jeweller expects to close a net four to five points of sale in Hong Kong and Macau by March.

Chow Tai Fook earlier on Tuesday reported a 46 percent rise in net profit to HK$1.78 billion ($227.89 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, its best first-half result since the year beginning April 2015. (Reporting by Donny Kowk; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

