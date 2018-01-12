FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chr Hansen Q1 earnings disappoint, shares fall
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 12, 2018 / 8:35 AM / a day ago

Chr Hansen Q1 earnings disappoint, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen on Friday reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit on weak sales especially in its natural colours unit, sending shares in the food ingredients maker down 6 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax of 64.7 million euros ($78 million) fell short of the 68.4 million expected by analysts polled for Reuters.

The earnings were hit by lower revenue in Natural Colors due to lower Carmine prices, the loss of a customer in the Middle East and a soft U.S. market for dairy and fruit preparations, said Jyske Bank analyst Frank Hoerining Andersen.

$1 = 0.8295 euros Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
