CHS Inc says permanently closes soy processors in Kansas, Iowa
December 1, 2017 / 7:29 PM / Updated a day ago

CHS Inc says permanently closes soy processors in Kansas, Iowa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CHS Inc, the largest U.S. farmer cooperative, permanently closed soybean processing plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Creston, Iowa, as well as a technology and innovation center in Eagan, Minnesota, the company said in a statement on Friday.

* 144 positions were eliminated, including 77 in Hutchinson and 53 in Creston.

* Company is reviewing all assets to restore “financial flexibility.”

* CHS on Nov. 9 reported pre-tax loss of $54.8 million for fiscal 2017. (Reporting By Michael Hirtzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
