FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Chubb names new management for global life, general insurance ops
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 3, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in 16 days

MOVES-Chubb names new management for global life, general insurance ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Tuesday appointed Cunqiang Li as chief operating officer of Chubb Life, the company’s international life insurance division.

Chris Martin has been appointed COO of the company’s combined insurance business, while Jeff Hager has been named COO of the Pacific region, Chubb said.

Li is currently chairman and chief executive of Huatai Life, a joint venture between Chubb and the Huatai Insurance Group in China. Martin is currently president of Chubb’s workplace benefits unit.

Hager is currently regional president, Far East, Chubb said.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.