Feb 5 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Monday named Michael Smith chief claims officer, effective immediately.

Smith replaces Frank Lattal, the company's CCO since 2003. Lattal will continue at Chubb as its senior vice president. reut.rs/2E4ev2P

Smith will report to Paul Krump, executive vice president of Chubb Group and president of North America commercial and personal insurance. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)