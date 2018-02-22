Canada's CIBC's first-quarter earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported first-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations, with strong performance from all its business units.

Canada’s fifth-biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.18, compared with C$2.89 a year earlier. Reported earnings per share were C$2.95, compared with C$3.50 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings per share of C$2.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)