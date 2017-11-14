CORRECTED-Egypt's CI Capital signs deal with Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital to trade in securities

(Corrects name of Saudi company to Al Rajhi Capital from Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC)

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investment bank CI Capital signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia -based Al Rajhi Capital, a unit of Al Rajhi Bank, to trade in securities, a statement by the Egyptian bank said on Sunday.

The agreement would allow the clients of CI Capital to trade in the Saudi Stock Market, the statement added. (Reporting by Ihab Farouk in Cairo; Writing by Dahlia Nehme in Dubai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Andrew Torchia)