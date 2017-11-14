FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Egypt's CI Capital signs deal with Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital to trade in securities
#Financials
November 12, 2017 / 10:47 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-Egypt's CI Capital signs deal with Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital to trade in securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Saudi company to Al Rajhi Capital from Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC)

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investment bank CI Capital signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia -based Al Rajhi Capital, a unit of Al Rajhi Bank, to trade in securities, a statement by the Egyptian bank said on Sunday.

The agreement would allow the clients of CI Capital to trade in the Saudi Stock Market, the statement added. (Reporting by Ihab Farouk in Cairo; Writing by Dahlia Nehme in Dubai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
