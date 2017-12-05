MOVES-CICC tech banker joins ByteDance

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (IFR) - James Tian, former global co-head of technology, media and telecommunications and head of financial sponsors coverage at CICC, has joined Beijing ByteDance Technology as a vice president, according to people familiar with the situation.

Tian left the Chinese investment bank recently and has started working at ByteDance, the operator of China’s largest news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, which translates to Today’s Headlines.

Tian reports to Zhang Yiming, Bytedance’s founder and CEO.

Tian worked at CICC for about 10 years, and was previously at Citic Securities and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Founded in 2012, ByteDance’s most recent valuation of around US$20bn makes it one of China’s largest tech start-ups. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing By Steve Garton)