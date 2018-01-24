FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

MOVES-CIFC taps Citi's Jay Huang to head structured products team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Credit manager CIFC LLC said on Wednesday it appointed Citigroup Inc veteran Jay Huang to head its structured products investments.

Huang helped launch Citigroup’s collateralized debt obligations (CDO) and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) trading business in 2002, and the distressed SIV trading business in 2008, CIFC said.

Huang was at Citigroup from 2000 to 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Huang joins CIFC as managing director, senior portfolio manager and head of structured products investments and report to CIFC’s co-chief executives, Oliver Wriedt and Steve Vaccaro. He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

