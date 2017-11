NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp will grow 2018 profit by 7 percent to 9 percent from 2017, in line with its long-term targets, Chief Executive David Cordani said on Thursday during a conference call with analysts.

The growth does not include adjustments that the company makes in its reserves based on the levels of health claims. The company made the projection after reporting better than expected third-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)