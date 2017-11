KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Monday said some magnetic tapes containing back-up customer data were lost during routine operations, adding that there has been no evidence so far that any data has been compromised.

The tapes do not contain any authentication data such as pin numbers, passwords or credit card security numbers, the country’s second biggest lender said in a statement. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)