UK's Cineworld half-year revenue rises 17.8 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said half-year revenue rose 17.8 percent, boosted by strong box office performance of movie titles such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Fate of the Furious".

Cineworld, which operates 2,136 movie screens, said group box office revenue grew 17.7 percent to 267.2 million pounds ($346.7 million) for the half year ended June 30, while admissions rose 10 percent to 50.7 million.

Group revenue rose to 420.2 million pounds for the period, from 356.7 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7706 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)