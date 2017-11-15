FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco reports a 3 pct rise in quarterly profit
November 15, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc, which has been diversifying its offerings away from switching and routing, reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in its newer areas, such as security, and lower expenses.

The company’s net income rose to $2.39 billion, or 48 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 28, from $2.32 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $12.14 billion from $12.35 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

