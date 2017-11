Nov 29 (Reuters) - Citi Private Bank (CPB), a unit of Citigroup Inc that caters to wealthy individuals and families, appointed Andrew Keating as UK Private Banker.

With over 20 years of investment experience, Keating joins from LGT Vestra, where he managed UK and Irish ultra high net worth clients.

Based in London, Keating will report to Giles Thompson. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Bernard Orr)