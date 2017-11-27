MOVES-Citi names Brian Ovaert global head of securities services

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, on Monday named Brian Ovaert managing director and global head of securities services and issuer services operations.

Ovaert previously worked at Northern Trust Corp, where he was an executive vice president and head of enterprise operations across asset servicing, asset management and banking.

He will be based in New York and report jointly to Stuart Riley, global head of markets and securities services operations and technology, and Okan Pekin, global head of prime, futures and securities services. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)