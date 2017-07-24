FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi names UBS exec as head of EMEA diversified industrials
July 24, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 13 days ago

MOVES-Citi names UBS exec as head of EMEA diversified industrials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Heiko Horn as the head of diversified industrials within the industrials group for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and as the head of investment banking for Switzerland, an internal memo showed.

Horn previously served as managing director and head of EMEA Capital Goods at UBS.

Horn will join Citi in November and will be based in Zurich. He will report to Niraj Shah, co-head of EMEA industrials for corporate and investment banking, and Koen van Velsen, EMEA head of industrials investment banking. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

