Carlyle, MBK among bidders for S.Korea pharma firm CJ HealthCare - Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle and MBK Partners are among the bidders for South Korean pharmaceutical company CJ HealthCare Corp in a deal estimated to be worth about 1 trillion won ($919.62 million), Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

Parties that have entered non-binding bids include Bain Capital, TPG, CVC Capital and South Korean cosmetics manufacturer Korea Kolmar Co Ltd, the paper reported citing an unnamed investment banking source.

CJ Cheiljedang, South Korea’s No.1 food company, is looking to sell its 100 percent stake in CJ HealthCare, a Cheiljedang spokesman said. He declined further comment.

Morgan Stanley is advising the sale.

Carlyle and MBK Partners declined comment. Morgan Stanley and CVC did not have an immediate comment. Bain Capital, TPG and Korea Kolmar could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 1,087.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)