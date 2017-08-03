UPDATE 1-CK Property's H1 net profit helped by prime office market, diversification

* Cheung Kong Property sees 67 percent surge in H1 net profit

* Property sales in HK, mainland China, Singapore exceed HK$40 bln

* Billionaire Li Ka-shing optimistic about China’s growth in H2 (Adds quote from Li Ka-shing on China market, share price)

By Venus Wu

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cheung Kong Property Holdings, controlled by billionaire Li Ka-shing, reported on Thursday a 67 percent surge in first-half net profit thanks in part to the rising market value of prime office buildings.

Net profit was HK$14.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in the six months ended June, the company said. Cheung Kong Property posted a net profit of HK$8.6 billion for the same period a year ago.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to HK$29.9 billion, compared to HK$27.6 billion for the six months ended June 2016.

It also said property sales in Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore showed “steady performance” and total sales exceeded HK$40 billion in the first six months of this year.

“China reported stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of 2017 as its economy continued to grow solidly,” Li said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

“China is expected to maintain growth momentum in the second half year and realise its full-year growth target.”

Shares of the company, which closed flat on Thursday, jumped nearly 30 percent in the first half of this year.

Cheung Kong Property, the third-largest developer in Hong Kong in terms of the number of units available for sale in 2017, has also benefited from its newly acquired aircraft leasing unit, according to a research report by Deutsche Bank published last Friday.

It announced last month it plans to change its name to CK Asset Holdings Ltd to better reflect its business that is also in infrastructure investment and aircraft leasing.

The company was created in 2015 after Li split his business empire into the property-focused Cheung Kong Property and CK Hutchison that owns telecoms, retail and energy.

Sister company CK Hutchison posted on Thursday a 7 percent rise in first-half net profit to HK$15.9 billion versus HK$14.9 billion a year ago.