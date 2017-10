WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Parker-Hannifin with a goal of un-doing its merger with Clarcor Inc, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Parker-Hannifin, whose motion and control systems are used in a variety of industries, announced the $4.3 billion deal in December. It closed in February. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)