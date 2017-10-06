FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investors increase Clariant stake - Finanz und Wirtschaft
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 6, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 12 days ago

Activist investors increase Clariant stake - Finanz und Wirtschaft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Activist investors seeking to block specialty chemical maker Clariant’s merger with Huntsman own significantly more than 15 percent of Clariant shares and want to further increase their stake, they told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

“We already own more than 15 percent and we’re not done buying,” White Tale activist investors David Millstone and David Winter told the paper in a joint interview released on Friday. They had previously reported a stake of just over 15 percent. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.