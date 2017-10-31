FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Clariant post Q3 sales beat amid fight with biggest investor
October 31, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Clariant post Q3 sales beat amid fight with biggest investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects adjusted earnings to 235 million francs not 235 billion in paragraph 2)

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Clariant, the Swiss speciality chemicals maker whose biggest shareholder just derailed its $20 billion merger with Huntsman, said on Tuesday that its third-quarter sales rose 12 percent, more than analysts expected.

Sales rose to 1.57 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion), above average estimate of 1.496 billion francs from analysts polled by Reuters. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13 percent to 235 million francs, compared to the poll average of 229 million francs. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by John Revill)

