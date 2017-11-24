FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant snubs outside review, offers possible board seat
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 24, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

Clariant snubs outside review, offers possible board seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Clariant on Friday rejected its largest shareholder’s demand for an independent strategic review and offered just one potential seat on the Swiss speciality chemicals maker’s board, not the three places it wanted.

Clariant said the review request by White Tale, which last month blocked Clariant’s planned merger with U.S. based Huntsman , was “unanimously rejected” by its board.

“The Board of Directors perceives this process to be merely focused on finding bidders for various businesses with the ultimate consequence of (breaking up) the company and selling the assets,” said Clariant, which earlier on Friday announced plans for a strategic update in 2018.

A spokesman for White Tale declined to comment. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.