TAKE A LOOK-Bonn climate talks seek to pin down global deal rules

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Government representatives and officials at U.N. climate talks in Bonn, Germany, are working on a “rule book” for the 2015 Paris Agreement to shift the world economy from fossil fuels this century.

Talks among almost 200 nations end on Nov. 17.

Below are latest stories about the conference:

LATEST STORIES: > Put price on CO2, stop bad bets on fossil fuels > EU to discuss amendment options without Poland > Green bond deals hit $100 bln in year to date > Climate action by China, India to offset Trump > European insurers lead U.S. rivals in coal exit > Protesters disrupt US pro-coal event > Taiwan says shut out of climate talks > Hydrogen could deliver one fifth of CO2 cuts > World carbon emissions on the rise again-study > Greens hold out on climate in coalition talks > Climate change lawsuits look to the constitution > US promotes universal access to fossil fuels > Saudi Arabia remains committed to climate accord > Anti-Trump group: US economy backs climate pact > Fiji islanders stress climate risks > Full launch for China carbon market delayed > Bloomberg gives $50 mln to aid shift from coal > Anti-Trump coalition says “we’re still in” > Emerging nations urge action on climate pre-2020 > Syria plans to join Paris climate agreement > Nations better shielded from disasters-study > UN warns of heat as climate talks seek action > This year to be among three hottest on record > China may grasp climate leadership at UN talks > Thousands march against coal ahead of Bonn talks > U.S. report says humans cause climate change > World set to bust global warming goal INTERVIEWS, INSIGHTS, ANALYSES: > U.S. coal’s future remains bleak > Trump can’t be swayed to stay in climate pact > Big role for US at climate talks despite pullout