FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Clovis Oncology's cancer drug Rubraca succeeds in key study
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 2 months ago

Clovis Oncology's cancer drug Rubraca succeeds in key study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc said its ovarian cancer drug Rubraca slowed disease progression in a late-stage trial involving patients with various gene mutations who had undergone initial therapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December granted Rubraca accelerated approval in patients whose tumors have a mutation called BRCA, and whose disease had advanced despite two or more rounds of chemotherapy.

Based on the findings of the trial announced on Monday, Clovis plans to submit an application within the next four months to expand Rubraca's label.

Rubraca, like Tesaro Inc's niraparib and AstraZeneca Plc's lynparza, belongs to a closely watched class of new medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.