#Banking and Financial News
January 25, 2018 / 7:22 AM / 2 days ago

UK's CMC Markets posts strong Q3 as focus on high-value clients pays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday its revenue per client surged 33 percent in the third quarter, as its focus on high-value clients helped offset challenges from a sector-wide regulatory clamp-down and lower levels of volatility.

Active clients, however, fell 6 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier to 38,859, CMC said in a statement.

“The regulatory uncertainty continues and the Group remains cautious around the impact any potential changes could have on Group performance in the short-term,” it said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
