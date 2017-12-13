FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group veteran, post-trade head Taylor to retire at year-end
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

CME Group veteran, post-trade head Taylor to retire at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kim Taylor, CME Group veteran and post-trade head, will retire from the world’s largest exchange group at the end of the year, she said in an email to Reuters.

Taylor, who serves as president, clearing and post-trade services, is one of the CME Group’s longest-serving executives and a member of the management team. She first joined the CME Group in 1989 and has held various roles in post-trade risk management.

She leaves the CME just as the exchange group is set to launch trading in bitcoin futures, a move that has attracted criticism from some industry participants due to fears over the cryptocurrency’s volatility.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.