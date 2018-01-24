FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

FACTBOX-World's biggest marijuana M&A, stake purchase deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's second-biggest marijuana producer Aurora
Cannabis Inc has agreed to buy smaller rival CanniMed Therapeutics Inc
 for C$1.1 billion ($852 million), creating the world's largest weed
producer by market value.
    The agreement topped global cannabis merger and acquisition activity,
pushing deal values so far in 2018 to far above those in entire previous years.
It brought the total value of marijuana-related mergers and acquisitions to $1.2
billion so far in 2018, more than double last year's total. 
    Below are the five biggest deals in the sector, including acquisitions and
stake purchases, according to Thomson Reuters data:
    
 Acquirer         Target       Announce  Target  Acquirer     Value (USD
                               date      nation  nation       millions)
 Aurora Cannabis  CanniMed     Jan. 24,  Canada  Canada       $852
                  Therapeutic  2018                           
                  s                                           
 Canopy Growth    Mettrum      Dec. 1,   Canada  Canada       $282.55
                  Health       2016                           
 Constellation    Canopy       Oct. 10,  Canada  United       $191.13
 Brands           Growth       2017              States       
                                                              
 Aphria Inc       Broken       Jan. 15,  Canada  Canada       $184.67
                  Coast        2018                           
                  Cannabis                                    
 Tweed Marijuana  Bedrocan     24 June,  Canada  Canada       $49.28
 Inc (now Canopy  Cannabis     2015                           
 Growth)                                                      
                                                              
 
 (Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
