FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
January 30, 2018 / 12:55 PM / 2 days ago

RPT-CNH Industrial reports weaker profit margins in Q4, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add codes, no changes to text)

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in CNH Industrial CNHI.MI fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the trucks and tractor maker reported a drop in operating profit margins for its industrial activites in the fourth quarter despite a 17 percent jump in sales.

The group CNHI.N, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activites rose nearly 14 percent to $468 million, but margins fell to 6 percent from 6.2 percent a year earlier.

Milan-listed shares in the company were volatile after the release. They were down 3.1 percent by 1248 GMT at 11.84 euros.

For 2018, CNH Industrial expects sales of industrial activities of between $27-28 billion and a 30 percent rise in adjusted diluted EPS to between $0.63-0.67.Net industrial debt is seen at between $0.8-1.0 billion from 0.9 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.