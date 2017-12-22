Dec 22 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc’s CNN will stop producing its daily show on Snap Inc’s Snapchat app, known as the “The Update”, from 2018, the two companies said on Friday.

CNN had in August begun streaming on Snapchat the daily show featuring at least five news stories in each episode from reporters and bureaus around the world, to attract younger viewers.

CNN was an original content partner for Discover, a Snapchat feature introduced in January 2015 that allows users watch stories from publishers.

“We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that,” a joint statement said.