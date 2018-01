BOGOTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The largest union at Colombia’s top thermal coal mine Cerrejon has voted to strike following failed salary and benefit negotiations with the company, the union said on Monday.

Cerrejon accounts for 37 percent of Colombia’s coal output, the world’s fifth-largest exporter of the mineral, and a strike is likely to affect exports. The stoppage could begin within 3 days, the union said. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)