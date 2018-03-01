FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

UK's Cobham sticks to 2018 outlook ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British aerospace and defence electronics group Cobham said it posted annual profit slightly ahead of expectations, and was sticking to its 2018 outlook, but cautioned that risks and challenges remained.

Cobham, which is a year into a turnaround plan, posted annual underlying operating profit of 210.3 million pounds ($289.56 million), 6.5 percent lower than it made last year.

“I have seen early signs of progress against our operational priorities, while risks and challenges remain. I continue to have confidence in our medium term prospects,” Cobham chief executive David Lockwood said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7263 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young)

