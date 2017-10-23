FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola names new head of North America business
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 days ago

Coca-Cola names new head of North America business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said the president of its North America business was retiring and would be replaced by James Dinkins, the head of its Minute Maid Business.

Alexander Douglas Jr., who will hand over the reins to Dinkins in Jan. 1, oversaw the company’s refranchising of its U.S. bottling operations in a major cost-cutting initiative.

Coca-Cola is offloading its low-margin bottling business to cope with falling demand for carbonated beverages in North America.

Dinkins, who is also chief retail sales officer for the North America business, started his career with the company in 1988.

Dinkins’ promotion is the first major management change announced under Chief Executive James Quincey, who took over in May from Muhtar Kent.

Douglas will retire from the company in March. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.