ABIDJAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast will launch an operation to expel thousands of illegal farmers from the Goin-Debe forest reserve, the West African nation’s largest, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The decision is part of a strategy aimed at protecting forests in Ivory Coast, which has seen the bulk of its rainforest destroyed for agriculture. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)