FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olam cocoa boss expects 2017/18 Ivory Coast main crop to be down at least 10 pct
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 20, 2017 / 4:34 PM / a month ago

Olam cocoa boss expects 2017/18 Ivory Coast main crop to be down at least 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Olam International’s top cocoa official said on Wednesday that he expects Ivory Coast’s production during the October-March main crop to fall by at least 10 percent from last year’s record 1.5 million tonnes.

Gerard Manley said in an interview that Ivory Coast’s overall production of 2 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season was exceptional because of favourable weather and that the country should expect production between 1.85 million tonnes and 2 million tonnes in the coming years. (Reporting By Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.